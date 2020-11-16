‘Took Place on My Watch’: Prez Trump Boasts About Moderna Vaccine

US President-elect Joe Biden lauded the announcement, but reminded Americans that the rollout was still months away.

US President Donald Trump on Monday, 16 November, took to Twitter to boast about the Moderna vaccine candidate, which announced that early data from its studies had shown that the vaccine was 94.5 percent effective. Calling the development of vaccines against COVID-19 “great discoveries”, Trump said the “great historians” should remember that it happened on his watch.

Moderna released an interim analysis on Monday, which said that based on a study of 95 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections, the vaccine candidate had been found to have an efficacy of 94.5 percent.

Moderna’s announcement comes on the heels of Pfizer announcing that its COVID-19 vaccine under development had a 90 percent efficacy.

At the time of Pfizer’s announcement on 9 November, Trump had alleged that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Democrats withheld the announcement on the COVID-19 vaccine prior to the elections to prevent him a “vaccine win”. Trump also alleged that Pfizer did not have the courage to announce the results on the effectiveness of the vaccine before the presidential elections.

Joe Biden Reminds Americans to Remain Cautious

However, on the same day, US President-elect Joe Biden too lauded the announcement, but reminded the American people that the rollout was still months away and that wearing a mask and social distancing remained vital amid the pandemic. “Today's news of a second vaccine is further reason to feel hopeful. What was true with the first vaccine remains true with the second: we are still months away,” Biden wrote on Twitter.