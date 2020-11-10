Pfizer Vaccine Announcement Withheld Prior to US Elections: Trump

Earlier in September, Trump had said the US government would start distributing a vaccine by October.

“We’re very close to that vaccine as you know and I think much closer than I think most people want to say,” Trump had said while speaking to reporters, according to a report by Reuters.

He had also said, “We think we can start sometime in October. So as soon as it’s announced we’ll be able to start. That will be from mid-October on. It may be a little bit later than that,” Hindustan Times reported.