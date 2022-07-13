Photos Captured by NASA’s James Webb Telescope Show Dying Star, Dancing Galaxy

NASA administrator Bill Nelson, speaking about the images which show “the formation of stars, devouring black holes” said, “Every image is a new discovery and each will give humanity a view of the humanity that we’ve never seen before.”

He added that the Webb’s use of the infrared light spectrum allows the telescope to see through cosmic dust and see light from the “corners of the universe.”

The James Webb telescope, which was constructed by aerospace giant Northrop Grumman Corp, was launched by NASA and the European and Canadian space agencies from French Guiana in December 2021.