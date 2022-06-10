NASA Assembles a Team To Study UFOs, Won't Shy Away From 'Reputational Risk’

NASA is putting together an independent team to study unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) – more commonly known as unidentified flying objects (UFOs) – the United States space agency said on Thursday, 9 June.

It is difficult to draw scientific conclusions about the nature of such events because of lack of data, the agency explained in a statement.

“Given the paucity of observations, our first task is simply to gather the most robust set of data that we can," said David Spergel, the astrophysicist who will lead the research.