World's First All-Private Mission to ISS Lifts Off From Kennedy Space Center

The world's first all-private flight to the International Space Station (ISS) took off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Friday, 8 April.

The four-member crew aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will stay on the ISS, which orbits 400 km above sea level, for eight days, reported AFP.

Ahead of the lift-off, NASA chief Bill Nelson said, "We're taking commercial business off the face of the Earth and putting it up in space."