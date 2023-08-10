Pakistan Assembly Dissolved, Country Gearing For General Elections

The Pakistan government on late Wednesday night announced to dissolve its parliament. Almost three days, before the completion of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government. The proposal came from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, paving the way towards the general election in November.

It has been reported that "The president dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of the prime minister under Article 58-1 of the Constitution," read an official statement issued by the President's Office.