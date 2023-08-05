Imran Khan Arrested: Ex-Pakistan PM Gets 3-Year Jail Term in Toshakhana Case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan.
(Photo: Facebook/Imran Khan)
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on Saturday, 5 August, after being found guilty by a district and sessions court in the Toshakhana case.
The court convicted Khan on charges of corruption related to the state gift repository – allegations that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief has denied.
Rejecting Khan's petition to have the case dismissed, the court sentenced him to imprisonment for three years.
"Charges of misdeclaration of assets have been proven against PTI chairman," Additional and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar said in the judgment, as per Geo News.
Along with the term of imprisonment, Khan was also slapped with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.
The Toshakhana is a department under the control of Pakistan’s Cabinet Division, which is responsible for storing gifts and other expensive items given to public officials and under its rules, officials must report these gifts to the Cabinet Division.
While PMs or presidents can retain gifts that cost less than PKR 30,000 for themselves, more expensive gifts must be kept in the Toshakhana under Pakistani law.
If the public official wants to retain a gift, they can pay a fraction of the gift’s value, as determined by the Toshakhana evaluation committee.
While the percentage was around 20 percent of the monetary value of a gift, Imran Khan's government raised it to 50 percent after he entered office in 2018.
