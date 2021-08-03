Only Severe Cases to be Hospitalised: Japan PM As Tokyo Sees Rise in COVID Cases

Amid a sharp rise of COVID-19 cases in Japan, which is hosting the ongoing Olympics, President of Japan Medical Association on Tuesday, 3 August, called for the imposition of a nationwide state of emergency to contain the surge. The JMA President's warning comes as the country's healthcare system finds itself overwhelmed by the hike in coronavirus cases.

Tokyo, the city hosting the Olympics, had witnessed a record high of 4,058 new infections on Saturday. The city reported another 3,709 fresh cases on Tuesday. A state of emergency is already in place in Tokyo.

"In the midst of excitement over the Olympics, the situation for medical personnel is very severe," Hironori Sagara, director of Showa University Hospital, told news agency Reuters.