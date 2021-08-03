Only Severe Cases to be Hospitalised: Japan PM As Tokyo Sees Rise in COVID Cases

Tokyo, the city hosting the Olympics, had witnessed a record high of 4,058 new COVID-19 infections on 31 July.
(Image: Twitter/Olympics)
Amid a sharp rise of COVID-19 cases in Japan, which is hosting the ongoing Olympics, President of Japan Medical Association on Tuesday, 3 August, called for the imposition of a nationwide state of emergency to contain the surge. The JMA President's warning comes as the country's healthcare system finds itself overwhelmed by the hike in coronavirus cases.
"In the midst of excitement over the Olympics, the situation for medical personnel is very severe," Hironori Sagara, director of Showa University Hospital, told news agency Reuters.
Hours after the JMA president's warning, Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced that only those COVID-19 patients who are ailing from severe infection, or are at risk of developing serious symptoms, may be hospitalised while the others should recover at home, Reuters reported.
The prime minister as well as the Olympics organisers have maintained that there is no link between the Games and the rise in cases.
The athletes, staff, and media part of the Games have been placed under strict restrictions inside the 'Olympic bubble' and are being regularly tested for COVID-19, Reuters reported.
As many as 18 new Olympics-related COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday. A total of 294 such cases have been reported since 1 July.
(With inputs from Reuters)
