Day 11, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Men's Hockey Team Leading 2-1 vs Belgium

2021 Tokyo Olympics Day 11 LIVE Updates: Opportunity for the Indian men to end a 41-year-long wait for a medal

The Quint
Updated
Olympic Sports
3 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tokyo Olympics: Team India will take on Belgium in their semi-final match at 7 am</p></div>
  • Annu Rani's fails to make the Women's Javelin Throw final

  • Men's Hockey semi-final leading 2-1 vs Belgium

  • Sonam Malik's Women's Freestyle 62kg 1/8 Final at 9.12 am IST

  • Tajinderpal Singh Toor's Men's Shot Put Qualification Round at 3.45 pm IST

7:18 AM , 03 Aug

Hockey: Another PC for India. But the Belgian goalkeeper saves it. If only if it was a little lower.

7:14 AM , 03 Aug

Hockey: GOAL!!!! INDIA TAKE THE LEAD. A BRILLIANT GOAL BY MANDEEP SINGH WITH A REVERSE TOMAHAWK. A quick referral to check it. A goal it is. Scored two goals in two minutes. What a match! Now the pressure is on Belgium.

7:10 AM , 03 Aug

Hockey: It's a referral from India. And it's a PC for India. Can they equalise?

A variation. A reverse shot and a second PC for India.

AND GOAL!!!! HARMANPREET LEVELS THIS GAME. 1-1. Smashes it in into the bottom corner. Game on!

7:08 AM , 03 Aug

Hockey: Still early minutes in the game. Plenty of time left. Though it has been an aggressive start by Belgium. A freehit for them. Building the pressure. Wave of attacks going on. The Indian team needs to compose itself. Seem a bit rattled after that early first goal.

Published: 03 Aug 2021, 6:30 AM IST

