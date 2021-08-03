Day 11, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Men's Hockey Team Leading 2-1 vs Belgium
2021 Tokyo Olympics Day 11 LIVE Updates: Opportunity for the Indian men to end a 41-year-long wait for a medal
Annu Rani's fails to make the Women's Javelin Throw final
Men's Hockey semi-final leading 2-1 vs Belgium
Sonam Malik's Women's Freestyle 62kg 1/8 Final at 9.12 am IST
Tajinderpal Singh Toor's Men's Shot Put Qualification Round at 3.45 pm IST
Hockey: Another PC for India. But the Belgian goalkeeper saves it. If only if it was a little lower.
Hockey: GOAL!!!! INDIA TAKE THE LEAD. A BRILLIANT GOAL BY MANDEEP SINGH WITH A REVERSE TOMAHAWK. A quick referral to check it. A goal it is. Scored two goals in two minutes. What a match! Now the pressure is on Belgium.
Hockey: It's a referral from India. And it's a PC for India. Can they equalise?
A variation. A reverse shot and a second PC for India.
AND GOAL!!!! HARMANPREET LEVELS THIS GAME. 1-1. Smashes it in into the bottom corner. Game on!
