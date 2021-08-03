PV Sindhu to Get 30 Lakh Reward From Andhra CM for Tokyo Olympics Bronze

PV Sindhu won a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
(Photo: PTI)
On Sunday, 1 August PV Sindhu became the most decorated female athlete in India by winning two back-to-back Olympic medals. She had won a silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics and a bronze in 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Sindhu defeated He Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 in the bronze medal match that lasted 52 minutes.
To mark her achievement, Sindhu will be awarded cash rewards by Central and State governments. According to the State Sports Policy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy authorised officials to award a monetary prize to shuttler PV Sindhu for earning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
PV Sindhu smiling after bagging a bronze medal.
A bronze medallist is entitled to Rs 30 lakhs under the State Sports Policy.
Sindhu met with Jagan before leaving for the big event and the Andhra government had approved two acres of property in Visakhapatnam for the establishment of a Badminton Academy.
PV Sindhu’s relentless hard work had already earned her many medals and India’s highest recognition awards like Padma Bhushan, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Padma Shri and Arjuna Award.
Earlier, Indian Olympic Association also recommended that bronze medal winners will get Rs 25 lakhs, Silver winners to receive Rs 40 lakhs and Gold winners will be awarded Rs 75 lakhs.
