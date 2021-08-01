ADVERTISEMENT

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Full Schedule of Indian Athletes in Action on Monday

Kamalpreet Kaur, Indian women's hockey team will be the highlight among the Indians in action on Monday, 2 August

The Quint
Published
Olympic Sports
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kamalpreet Kaur will compete in the final tomorrow</p></div>
i

Kamalpreet Kaur will be in action on Monday in the women's discus throw final at Tokyo Olympics. She will aim to become independent India's first medallist in a track & field event. She was ranked second in the qualification heats on Saturday.

The Indian women's hockey team will clash with Australia in the quarter-final. The Rani Rampal-led side scripted history as they reached the quarter-final stage of the Olympic Games for the first time.

Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput will compete in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions qualification event.

Also Read

From Sri Muktsar Sahib to Tokyo: The Kamalpreet Kaur Story

From Sri Muktsar Sahib to Tokyo: The Kamalpreet Kaur Story

Athletics

  • Women's 200m, Heat 1: Dutee Chand at 7:24 AM

  • Women's Discus Throw Final: Kamalpreet Kaur at 4:30 PM

ADVERTISEMENT

Equestrian 

  • Eventing Individual Jumping: Fouaad Mirza at 1:30 PM

ADVERTISEMENT

Shooting 

  • 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification: Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput at 8 AM

Hockey

  • Women's Hockey: India vs Australia at 8:30 AM

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT