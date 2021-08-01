2020 Tokyo Olympics: Full Schedule of Indian Athletes in Action on Monday

Kamalpreet Kaur will be in action on Monday in the women's discus throw final at Tokyo Olympics. She will aim to become independent India's first medallist in a track & field event. She was ranked second in the qualification heats on Saturday.

The Indian women's hockey team will clash with Australia in the quarter-final. The Rani Rampal-led side scripted history as they reached the quarter-final stage of the Olympic Games for the first time.

Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput will compete in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions qualification event.