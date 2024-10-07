Will Israel Strike Iran's Nuclear Facilities?

If Israel successfully attacks and destroys Iranian facilities, then the Iranians would go back to square one. But if the Israeli attack fails to inflict crippling damage, the Iranians would emerge stronger and they could retaliate by blocking the Strait of Hormuz and crippling the global economy, painting Israel as the villain.

Iran sits atop the entire Persian Gulf, whose narrowest part, the Strait of Hormuz, is about 33 km wide. The shipping traffic corridor, however, is only nine km wide. More than 90 percent of all oil exported from the Persian Gulf (two-thirds of of the global supply), transits through this. And Iran has the ability to mine the Strait of Hormuz and target super-tankers with its anti-ship missiles.

Were the Strait to be shut down through military action, or even if a couple of ships were sunk, the impact on energy markets, not to mention the equity markets and the global economy, would be drastic. It could take months to clear sunken ships. And Iran’s military has been practising such operations since the 1984-87 “Tanker War”.