NSO Offered 'Bags of Cash' to US Mobile Security Firm, Claims Whistle-Blower

An executive at the NSO Group, the Israeli firm behind Pegasus spyware, offered a United States (US)-based mobile security company "bags of cash" in exchange for access to a global signalling network used to track individuals through their mobile phone, a whistle-blower has alleged, according to a complaint made to the US Department of Justice (DoJ), reported The Guardian.

Gary Miller, a former mobile security executive, made the allegation way back in 2017, and the same was disclosed to US congressman Ted Lieu and federal authorities. Lieu said he conducted his research on the claim and found it "highly disturbing."

Lieu then sent details of the allegation made by Miller in a letter to the Department of Justice.