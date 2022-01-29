NYT Report Alleges India Bought Pegasus as Part of $2 Billion Arms Deal

The Modi government has no information about its 2019 probe of Pegasus hacking.
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
An investigative report published by The New York Times says that the Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had bought the spyware tool Pegasus in 2017, as part of a larger arms deal with Israel.
The spyware was produced by the NSO Group, and is capable of conducting remote surveillance of smartphones.
In July 2021, The Washington Post and 16 media partners – including The Wire – led by the Paris-based journalism non-profit, Forbidden Stories, exposed the usage of Pegasus all over the world.
In India, over 10 cases of Pegasus were detected after forensic analysis conducted by Amnesty International's Security Lab.
India's purchase of the spyware, the NYT report alleges, was part of a "package of sophisticated weapons and intelligence gear worth roughly $2 billion" between the Indian and the Israeli governments.
The report lays out in detail how, from July 2017, Prime Minister Modi had begun to tighten relations with the Israeli government.
"In July 2017, Narendra Modi, who won office on a platform of Hindu nationalism, became the first Indian prime minister to visit Israel. For decades, India had maintained a policy of what it called 'commitment to the Palestinian cause,' and relations with Israel were frosty," the report said.
It also discusses Modi's 'warm' meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The NYT report then insinuates that India seemed to reciprocate by voting in Israel's support in the United Nations' Economic and Social Council to deny an observer status to a Palestinian human rights organisation, which would have been the first of its kind.
Netanyahu also officially visited India in January 2018.
While the NYT report discusses how India and other countries, like Poland, allegedly bought and used the spyware, the same investigation also reveals that the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the US had "bought and tested NSO software for years with plans to use it for domestic surveillance until the agency finally decided last year not to deploy the tools."
The Supreme Court of India had ordered a probe into the Indian government's alleged use of the spyware, stating that the 'state can't get a free pass by saying national security.'
(With inputs from NYT.)
