Apple Sues Pegasus Spyware Maker NSO To Block It From Targetting iPhones

Further, Apple was quoted as saying, "Defendants are notorious hackers - amoral 21st century mercenaries who have created highly sophisticated cyber-surveillance machinery that invites routine and flagrant abuse”.

Meanwhile, NSO has repeatedly maintained that it supplies its spyware only to governments and not individual entities. It has further denied any wrongdoing, saying that it is meant to be used by authorities only in fighting terrorism and other crimes.

NSO Group was quoted as saying, "Pedophiles and terrorists can freely operate in technological safe-havens, and we provide governments the lawful tools to fight it. NSO group will continue to advocate for the truth," AFP reported.