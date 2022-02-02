'Judiciary, EC, Pegasus Being Used To Destroy the Voice of States': Rahul Gandhi

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
"The Judiciary, Election Commission, Pegasus – these are all instruments of destroying the voice of the union of states," Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said and decried the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, while addressing the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 2 February.
The comment prompted BJP leaders to intervene and stop him from making a reference to the Pegasus spyware further, as the matter is sub-judice.
Gandhi lamented the Presidential Address from the previous day, stating that it laid bare the idea of 'two Indias': one of the rich and the privileged, and one of the poor, and highlighted the absence of any mention of unemployment in the address.
"Don't think that poor in this country will stay mum. This new, poor India is seeing everything, they can see that that the 100 richest in the country have more wealth than 55% of the country," he further said.
Appealing to the Narendra Modi-run administration, he said, "My suggestion to the PM is, bridge the gap between the two Indias as soon as possible."
The leader went on to remind the central government that India was a 'partnership, and not a kingdom' and asserted:
He also alleged that the idea of a king has come back, and that the institutions of India are being attacked by one idea. "The people of Tamil Nadu...the farmers of Punjab...they do not have a voice. Only the king has a voice," Gandhi said.
He also accused the BJP government of having brought Pakistan and China together.
"And this is the single biggest crime you can commit against the people of India," he added.
Pointing out that "we are all nationalists here", Gandhi said,
The congress MP referred to the Republic Day celebrations and underlined the absence of a foreign dignitary saying, "Ask yourselves why you are not able to get a guest on Republic Day. Today India is completely isolated and surrounded....Our opponents understand our position."
(With inputs from ANI.)
