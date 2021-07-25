'Use of Spyware Against Civil Society, Journos Concerning': US on Pegasus Row

Amid a series of reports that evince the use of Pegasus spyware against Indian journalists, activists, as well as world leaders, the United States, on Friday, 23 July, marked its concern over the alleged snooping operation.

"The whole notion of using this type of technology against civil society, or regime critics, or journalists, or anybody like that through extrajudicial means is always concerning," Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Dean Thompson told reporters during a press conference on Friday, news agency PTI reported.

Speaking about the concerns over privacy triggered by the alleged spying operation, Thompson said, "I know this is a broader issue, but I will say that we've been, I think, quite vocal about trying to find ways for companies to be able to ensure that their technology is not used in these types of ways. And we will certainly continue to press those issues."