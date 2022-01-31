Fresh Plea in SC on Pegasus Row Seeks Probe Into 2017 India-Israel Defence Deal

A fresh plea was filed in the Supreme Court (SC) on Sunday, 30 January, on the Indian government's alleged use of Israeli spyware Pegasus. It wants the court to take into account a New York Times report on the matter and order a probe into India's defence deal with Israel in 2017.

India had allegedly bought Pegasus from Israel in 2017, as a part of a $2 billion defence deal, NYT had reported.

Advocate ML Sharma, one of the original petitioners in the case, filed the plea saying that the deal was not approved by Parliament, and hence, needed to be scrapped and the money should be recovered.

Sharma moved the apex court asking it to issue directions to register a criminal case in the matter and investigate the contentious spyware.