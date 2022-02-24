‘Danger of Spiralling Into a Major Crisis’: India at UNSC Meet on Ukraine Crisis

India's Permanent Representative to United Nations (UN), TS Tirumurti, called for an immediate de-escalation at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) convened on Thursday, 24 February, for an emergency meeting to discuss the Russia-Ukraine crisis, amid Russia’s launch of a "military operation" in Ukraine.

Tirumurti added that the "situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis."

Meanwhile, defending the "military operation," Russian representative Vasily Nebenzya at the UNSC said, "Special operation declared by President Putin is to protect the people of Ukraine who have been suffering for years. We aim to de-genocide Ukraine... Decision made in line with Article 51 of UN charter... We will analyze the situation (in Ukraine)," news agency ANI reported.