New UK Prime Minister To Be Announced on 5 September, 11 Hopefuls Contesting

Boris Johnson.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The new United Kingdom prime minister to replace the outgoing PM Boris Johnson will be announced on 5 September, the Conservative Party said on Monday, 11 July, AFP reported. 11 party hopefuls are currently vying for the top post.
The 1922 Committee of non-ministerial Conservative MPs in Parliament outlined a timetable for the run-up to the party’s leadership poll on Monday.
(with inputs from AFP.)
