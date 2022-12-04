After Months of Unrest, Iran Attorney General Says Hijab Law Under Review

After over two months of deadly protests and the custodial death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini that triggered it all, Iran’s mandatory hijab law is being reviewed by the parliament and judiciary, the attorney general said on Saturday, 2 December.

Mohammad Jafar Montazeri said, “Both parliament and the judiciary are working” to see if the law needs any changes “and will see the results in a week or two,” AFP reported.