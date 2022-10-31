Lula da Silva Wins Run-Off Against Bolsonaro: Who Is New Brazilian President?

Lula called for “peace and unity,” saying that Brazil was no more an international pariah and highlighted the need for a “living Amazon.”

He also reached out to supporters and rivals during his speech and highlighted the need for a “Brazil of peace, democracy, and opportunity.”

Jair Bolsonaro had been leading during the first half of the vote count. As soon as Lula took the lead, Sao Paulo’s city centre filled with the sound of cars blaring their horns. People in some Rio de Janeiro neighborhoods shouted, “It turned!”