Bolsonaro vs Lula: Brazil's Presidential Election Is a Clash of the Titans

He had also slammed the country's Supreme Court after it ruled to criminalise homophobia and make it a crime equivalent to racism.

In around three decades of being in politics, Bolsonaro put forth over 170 bills in Congress, only two of which became laws.

In January 2018, he left the Social Christian Party and moved to the Social Liberal Party, following which the latter started to develop a more conservative approach to politics.

He also emerged as a candidate out of nowhere for the 2018 election in the country. In the backdrop of corruption allegations against Lula, he swept the election on the plank of promising to tide over recession in Brazil.

He was also stabbed while campaigning, a month before the election, and is considered to have received a large proportion of "sympathy votes."