Clip Shows People in Gujarat Clashing With BJP Workers? It's From West Bengal

The video shows a clash between the BJP and Trinamool Congress workers in West Bengal.

Rujuta Thete
Updated
WebQoof
2 min read

A video which shows a brawl between two groups is being shared with a claim that it shows a fight between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and the locals of Gujarat during an election campaign.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(More archives of this post can be found here and here.)

But the truth is: The video is from West Bengal and it shows a clash between the BJP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers.

How do we know?: A closer look at the video showed an installation in the background which read 'I love Chinsurah,' a city in West Bengal. Even the people can be heard speaking in Bengali.

The outline of the word Chinsurah can be seen.

(Source: Screenshot)

What about other sources?: A keyword search on Google led us to a news report in English newspaper The Times of India, which carried the same video.

  • The report was published on 6 August 2022 and mentioned that it showed a clash between TMC and BJP workers in West Bengal's Hooghly district.

  • The video report stated TMC MLA from Chinsurah, Asit Mazumder, could be seen beating the workers with a stick.

The video was also uploaded on YouTube by English news channel Times Now. We could also notice similarities between the viral video and the TV clip.

(Note: Swipe to see the comparison between the viral video and the video shows by the news channel)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Both the videos are the same.&nbsp;</p></div>

    Both the videos are the same.&nbsp;

    (Source: Altered by The Quint)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Both the videos are the same.&nbsp;</p></div>

    Both the videos are the same.&nbsp;

    (Source: Altered by The Quint)

Flashback: The same video was earlier shared as from Bihar, after JD(U) broke ties with the BJP and formed the government with Rashtriya Janata Dal. Read our fact-check about it here.

Conclusion: Clearly, an incident of a clash between TMC and BJP workers from West Bengal is being falsely shared as from Gujarat ahead of the elections.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint

Published: 
