Clip Shows People in Gujarat Clashing With BJP Workers? It's From West Bengal
The video shows a clash between the BJP and Trinamool Congress workers in West Bengal.
A video which shows a brawl between two groups is being shared with a claim that it shows a fight between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and the locals of Gujarat during an election campaign.
But the truth is: The video is from West Bengal and it shows a clash between the BJP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers.
How do we know?: A closer look at the video showed an installation in the background which read 'I love Chinsurah,' a city in West Bengal. Even the people can be heard speaking in Bengali.
What about other sources?: A keyword search on Google led us to a news report in English newspaper The Times of India, which carried the same video.
The report was published on 6 August 2022 and mentioned that it showed a clash between TMC and BJP workers in West Bengal's Hooghly district.
The video report stated TMC MLA from Chinsurah, Asit Mazumder, could be seen beating the workers with a stick.
The video was also uploaded on YouTube by English news channel Times Now. We could also notice similarities between the viral video and the TV clip.
(Note: Swipe to see the comparison between the viral video and the video shows by the news channel)
Both the videos are the same.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
Both the videos are the same.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
Flashback: The same video was earlier shared as from Bihar, after JD(U) broke ties with the BJP and formed the government with Rashtriya Janata Dal. Read our fact-check about it here.
Conclusion: Clearly, an incident of a clash between TMC and BJP workers from West Bengal is being falsely shared as from Gujarat ahead of the elections.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof
Topics: Fact Check Webqoof Gujarat elections 2022
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.