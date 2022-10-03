Brazil President Race | Bolsonaro Forces Run-Off Vote Against Lula: What Next?

The presidential race in Brazil will go to a second round after former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva failed to secure an overall majority.
The presidential race in Brazil will go to a second round after former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva failed to secure an overall majority on Sunday, 2 October, one that he needed to avoid a run-off against far-right incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro.
The presidential race heated up compared to poll surveys, with Bolsonaro revitalising his campaign after he insisted that the polls could not be trusted.
How the two key contestants performed the presidential polls? What happens next in the Brazilian Presidential race? When will the next round of voting take place? How the winner will be decided? Here’s what you need to know.
Over 99.7 percent of electronic votes polled during Sunday's election have been counted, with Lula securing 48.4 percent of votes against Bolsonaro's 43.3 percent votes, the national electoral authority said.
Bolsonaro's right-wing allies also outperformed their rivals, grabbing 19 of the 27 seats that went to polls, Reuters reported.
Before the Sunday's voting, Bolsonaro had attacked the integrity of Brazil's electronic voting system, and suggested he might not concede if he lost.
While the vote was virtually free from the much-feared political violence, tensions remain high.
To win the presidential race in the first round, da Silva or Bolsonaro had to receive more than 50 percent of the vote. As neither were able to achieve that, they will now dig in for a four-week bell to the final run-off vote.
Bolsonaro vowed to devote more time, during the run-off, convincing the poorest sections of society that they would be better off under a far-right government than a leftist one.
Pre-election polls had put da Silva within touching distance of the presidential office during the first round itself, predicting more than half of the votes in his tally. However, da Silva fell short, making Brazil ready itself for another four more weeks of intense campaigning.
One prominent pre-election poll gave da Silva a 14-point lead for the first round. Bolsonaro surprised to the upside, coming within just 5 points. His overwhelming show of strength lowered expectations of a quick resolution to the polarised election contest.
Bolsonaro had earlier questioned opinion polls predicting his defeat to Lula in the first round and said that the polls did not capture the enthusiasm he witnessed during his campaign trail, haling the result as a win.
“He clearly outperformed, and that’s a big surprise, ” Eric Farnsworth, VP of the Council of the Americas told Al Jazeera.
“The polls proved to be incorrect in Brazil,” Farnsworth added.
“Lula starts ahead, but it won’t be easy for him,” Freres said, according to ABC News.
Bolsonaro, a former military officer, has openly expressed his support for the two-decade-long brutal dictatorship in Brazil.
Speaking to reporters after the results were released, Bolsonaro said, "I understand there is a desire from the population for change, but some changes can be for the worse."
“We tried to show this other side in the campaign but it seems like it didn’t register with the most important layers of society," the incumbent added.
“During this whole campaign, I always thought we would win and we will win,” the 76-year-old said, a few moments after the result, Al Jazeera reported.
Lula fought his first election in 1989, after Brazil shed its authoritarian past and officially became a democracy, and lost. He also lost two more elections in the 1990s, but finally became president in 2003 and held the post for seven years. He is credyted with lifting a large number of people out of poverty with his welfare socialism policies and focus on higher education.
In 2017, Lula was sentenced to nine years in prison on charges of corruption and money laundering. Four years later, however, the country's Supreme Court annulled all the allegations against him. Lula's conviction made Bolsonaro a frontrunner in the 2018 polls and catapulted him to power.
