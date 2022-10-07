Brazil Election | What Makes Populist Leaders, Like Bolsonaro, So Popular?

The sitting Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro secured an unexpected 43 percent vote in the recent first round of the presidential election, close behind his opponent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (48 percent).

Many polling companies had predicted Bolsonaro would not do that well in the first round, and there had even been predictions that Lula could get a clear enough lead to gain an all-out victory. But Bolsonaro bounced back, pulling in enough votes to secure a second round on October 30.