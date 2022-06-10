'Original Hulk Was Much Cooler': Brazil's Bolsonaro Lashes Out at Mark Ruffalo

Image used for representational purposes only.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is visiting the United States for the summit of the Americas, lashed out at actor Mark Ruffalo on Friday, 10 June after the latter tweeted against the right-wing leader.
The controversy started when Ruffalo put out a tweet addressed to US President Joe Biden, in which wrote that Biden should "stand on the side of democracy."
“Dear @POTUS: the man you are meeting with today does not respect democracy and consistently threatens a coup. As the 1/6 hearings begin, remember to stand on the side of democracy,” Ruffalo wrote.
In response, Bolsonaro lashed out at Ruffalo, starting his own tweet with "Dear Mark Ruffles."
"Dear Mark Ruffles, calm dowm! I'm sure you have never read the Brazilian Constitution, but I can assure you it's nothing like the complicated Hulk scripts you have to memorize:"AHGFRR". Read it and you'll find out I'm not only respecting it, but protecting Brazil's rule of law."
"Let me make it simple: if Captain America was elected by +55million people and Thanos, who is a foreigner and doesn't know anything about the US, tries to interfere in the American territory or electoral process, it's Thanos and not the Captain who is disrespecting democracy," one of the tweets in his thread read.
He concluded by saying, "By the way, the original Hulk was much cooler. He didn't need a computer to look strong and actually understood something about nature."
Brazil is scheduled to go to elections on 2 October 2022.
