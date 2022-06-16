Google Engineer Says an AI Has Become Sentient. How Would We Know if He’s Right?

So is there any way we can tell the difference?

The pioneering British computer scientist Alan Turing proposed a practical way to tell whether or not a machine is “intelligent.” He called it the imitation game, but today it’s better known as the Turing test.

In the test, a human communicates with a machine (via text only) and tries to determine whether they are communicating with a machine or another human. If the machine succeeds in imitating a human, it is deemed to be exhibiting human-level intelligence.

These are much like the conditions of Lemoine’s chats with LaMDA. It’s a subjective test of machine intelligence, but it’s not a bad place to start.

Take the moment of Lemoine’s exchange with LaMDA shown below. Do you think it sounds human?