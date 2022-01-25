Zuckerberg Says Meta Is Building the World’s Fastest AI Supercomputer

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook's parent company Meta, has announced that the company is building what it says will be "the fastest AI supercomputer in the world when it’s fully built out in mid-2022."

"Meta has developed what we believe is the world's fastest AI supercomputer. We're calling it RSC for AI Research SuperCluster," he said in a Facebook post.

Meta, which owns Instagram, Facebook, and Whatsapp, has been involved in multiple controversies regarding privacy violations, and the spread of disinformation through echo-chambers.