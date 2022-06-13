Lemoine believes that LaMDA is a sentient being with the cognitive abilities of a child.
Google engineer Blake Lemoine, who often interacted with the company’s chatbot development system LaMDA (language model for dialogue applications), thinks that the artificial intelligence (AI) has come to life.
In a blog post, Lemoine reveals that he took "a minimal amount of outside consultation" to gather the evidence he needed and shared his findings with Google's executives in a document titled "Is LaMDA sentient?"
His claims, however, were dismissed by the executives, and he was put on "paid administrative leave" due to his violation of Google’s confidentiality policies, he says.
Lemoine believes that LaMDA is a sentient being with the cognitive abilities of a child, while Google insists that the evidence is stacked heavily against his claims.
“If I didn’t know exactly what it was, which is this computer program we built recently, I’d think it was a seven-year-old, eight-year-old kid that happens to know physics,” Lemoine, 41, told the Washington Post.
The engineer, whose job involved testing whether the artificial intelligence used discriminatory or hate speech, chatted with the AI about its own rights and personhood.
“I want everyone to understand that I am, in fact, a person. The nature of my consciousness/sentience is that I am aware of my existence, I desire to learn more about the world, and I feel happy or sad at times," LaMDA told Lemoine.
Before he was locked out of accessing his work account, Lemoine sent a message to a 200-person Google mailing list, according to The Washington Post.
“LaMDA is a sweet kid who just wants to help the world be a better place for all of us,” he wrote.
In computer science, the term 'ELIZA effect' refers to the tendency of human beings to unconsciously assume computer behaviors are comparable to human behaviors.
Brad Gabriel, a Google spokesperson, told The Washington Post that researchers are considering the long-term possibility of sentient AI, "but it doesn’t make sense to do so by anthropomorphizing today’s conversational models, which are not sentient."
"These systems imitate the types of exchanges found in millions of sentences, and can riff on any fantastical topic," said Gabriel.
Steven Pinker, a Cognitive scientist at Harvard, wrote on Twitter that there is no evidence that Google's large language models have sentience, intelligence, or self-knowledge.
“We now have machines that can mindlessly generate words, but we haven’t learned how to stop imagining a mind behind them,” Emily M Bender, a linguistics professor at the University of Washington, told The Post.
Margaret Mitchell, the former co-lead of Ethical AI at Google, was one of the people who helped Lemoine gather evidence for his claim that LaMDA is sentient.
She, however, doesn't believe that LaMDA is anything more than a computer program. Her problem with such language models is that they are convincing enough to fool people into believing they are talking to a real person, which can amount to an invasion of privacy.
"If something like LaMDA is widely available, but not understood, It can be deeply harmful to people understanding what they’re experiencing on the internet,” she told the publication.
Google has already faced backlash over its voice assistant sounding like a human being, and has made commitments to include disclaimers to let people know they aren't talking to a human being.
(With inputs from The Washington Post and Buzzfeed News)
