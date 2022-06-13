Google Engineer Suspended After Saying AI Chatbot LaMDA Has Become Sentient

Google engineer Blake Lemoine, who often interacted with the company’s chatbot development system LaMDA (language model for dialogue applications), thinks that the artificial intelligence (AI) has come to life.

In a blog post, Lemoine reveals that he took "a minimal amount of outside consultation" to gather the evidence he needed and shared his findings with Google's executives in a document titled "Is LaMDA sentient?"

His claims, however, were dismissed by the executives, and he was put on "paid administrative leave" due to his violation of Google’s confidentiality policies, he says.