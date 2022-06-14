Google Unequal Pay to Women: How Tech Giant Was Forced to Settle Lawsuit

Additionally, the plaintiffs alleged that female employees were appointed at lower positions in the company than men with similar work experiences due to previously earned smaller salaries.

Google, the lawsuit said, traps women in lower career tracks, which leads to both lesser pay and lower bonuses.

The plaintiffs also alleged that the company's pay practices violated California’s Equal Pay Act, and also the Fair Employment and Housing Act. The lawsuit was later trimmed down to pay discrimination only.

The company has now settled the lawsuit which covers more than 15,000 women employed in California. This is spanning across 236 different job titles.

The settlement is to be approved by the court and whether that happens or not, we will know on 21 June. This is not the first that Google has ignited controversy regarding its employees.

Last year, other than the aforementioned DoL case, Google agreed to pay $2.5 million to settle a lawsuit that accused the company of underpaying female engineers and purposefully ignoring Asian job applicants.

Additionally, California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) is investigating Google over allegations of harassment and discrimination against Black women working for the company, The Verge reported.