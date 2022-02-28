Why Does Belarus' Self-Styled Dictator Lukashenko Take Dictations From Putin?

Belarus, led by the 'last dictator of Europe' Alexander Lukashenko, has been used as a launchpad for the Russian assault on Ukraine that began last week on 24 February.

Russian tanks have been seen advancing into Ukrainian territory from south-western Belarus.

And now, the first talks between Moscow and Kyiv since the invasion are being held in Belarus, making the country's geopolitical stance very important to understand.

The takeover of Chernobyl nuclear power plant by the Russian forces is also believed to have had Belarus' role in it, given that it is located around 10 miles away from the southern border of the country.