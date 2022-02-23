A Nuclear Sacrifice 28 Yrs Ago & Why It Has Made Ukraine Desperate to Join NATO

"Ukraine cannot defend itself against a nuclear-armed Russia with conventional weapons, and no state, including the United States, is going to extend to it a meaningful security guarantee. Ukrainian nuclear weapons are the only reliable deterrent to Russian aggression."

These are the words of John Mearsheimer, one of the most reputed international relations theorists of the 20th Century.

He articulated this argument, however, way back in 1993, for the journal Foreign Affairs, in a paper titled, "The Case for a Ukrainian Nuclear Deterrent".

Mearsheimer wrote this at a time when Ukraine, Russia, the US, and certain European countries were trying to reach agreements on the Kyiv's nuclear disarmament.