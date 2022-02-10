Russia & Belarus to Conduct Drills on Ukraine's Borders, UK Troops on Standby

"We will always be the most kind and reliable of your supporters and partners", he had added, as quoted in The Guardian.

That equation may have changed now.

When in August 2020, protests erupted in Belarus after Lukashenko won what is widely considered as a fraudulent election against Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Putin stood by him.

As western European countries imposed sanctions, Russia supported Belarus both financially and diplomatically.

In all likelihood, Putin is now using that leverage to get Lukashenko's support for whatever plans he has for Ukraine.