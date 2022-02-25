Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant Taken Over By Russian Forces: Ukrainian Official

According to a report in the Independent, Russia's goal of capturing Chernobyl is not the control of the facility but has a strategic purpose.

It could have been taken over as a staging point for troops and equipment as there is a main road connecting it to Kiev. Considering the site's nature, it is not likely that any equipment stored at the facility would be targeted for bombing or artillery fire, the publication reported.

Commenting on the development, Juliette Kayyem, CNN analyst and national security expert tweeted," Chernobyl is the shortest route from Russia to Kyiv. The facility is not the goal."