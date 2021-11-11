‘Weaponising Migration’: Why Is Belarus Clashing With Poland & the EU?

A tragedy is unfolding in Eastern Europe for the whole world to watch on the internet.

Videos on social media show thousands of migrants, mostly Iraqi Kurds who have been trying to flee from Belarus into Poland, being met at the border by the Polish defence forces, who have set up barbed wired fences to deny them entry into the country, the BBC reported on Monday, 8 November.

The refugees tried to use wire cutters to cut their way though fences while others tried to use tree branches to improvise an escape plan.

This, however, seems to be more than just a refugee crisis. Both Poland and the European Union have accused Belarus and its president Alexander Lukashenko of "weaponising migrants" in order to create instability within the EU.