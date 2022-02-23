Ukraine Crisis: Biden Says Russia Cut Off From Western Finances

United States President Joe Biden announced the first set of sanctions on Russia on Tuesday, 22 February, including steps to starve the country of financing, in response to Russia's upper house voting to allow President Vladimir Putin to use the Russian Army abroad to support the Ukrainian separatists.

While announcing the sanctions, Biden commented on Russia’s recognition of the independence of two rebel-held areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk in Ukraine, and said, "This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Who in the Lord’s name does Putin think gives him the right to declare new so-called 'countries' on territory that belonged to his neighbors?"