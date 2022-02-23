Ukraine Crisis: US Imposes Sanctions on Russia Amid ‘Violation of Int'l Law'

Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden.
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday, 22 February, announced that the US was imposing sanctions on two major Russian state-owned financial institutions – VEB and Russia’s military bank – in response to Russia's upper house voting to allow President Vladimir Putin to use the Russian Army abroad to support the Ukrainian separatists.
While announcing the sanctions, Biden commented on the recognition of the independence of two rebel-held areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk in Ukraine and said, "This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Who in the Lord’s name does Putin think gives him the right to declare new so-called 'countries' on territory that belonged to his neighbours?"
Putin had on Tuesday asked the Federation Council to allow the use of the army outside the country to help the separatists. The separatists have been fighting the Ukrainian army since 2014. Putin also said that the Ukraine peace agreement did not exist anymore and it was best if Ukraine dropped the NATO bid and adopted neutrality.
President Biden announced new sanctions on Russia, saying the actions amounted to a “flagrant violation of international law.”
Putin has blamed NATO for "pumping modern weapons and ammunition" into Ukraine and warned against Ukraine joining NATO, a move it feels brings Western Europe closer to the Russian borders.
Both NATO and Ukraine have rejected this demand.
Air India plane brought 240 Indians from Ukraine to Delhi airport.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday said that as a long-feared Russian invasion of Ukraine appeared imminent, he would stop the approval process of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia, in view of the crisis.
During a meeting to discuss the Ukraine crisis, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday that security and armed forces must increase their surveillance and alertness on military activities in the region.
Ing-wen's office added that Taiwan and Ukraine are fundamentally different in terms of geostrategic, geographical environment and importance of international supply chains, but government units must tackle possible "cognitive warfare" and misinformation by foreign forces, Reuters reported.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that he will not meet with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov this week.
Blinken said, "Now that we see the invasion of Ukraine is beginning and Russia has made clear its wholesale rejection of diplomacy, it does not make sense."
Arguing that the Ukraine crisis would not have happened under his administration, former US president Donald Trump said on Tuesday, "If properly handled, there was absolutely no reason that the situation currently happening in Ukraine should have happened at all."
He added, "Now it has begun, oil prices are going higher and higher, and Putin is not only getting what he always wanted, but getting, because of the oil and gas surge, richer and richer."
However, former White House Russia advisor Fiona Hill, had told CNN on Sunday that Trump's foreign policy had emboldened Putin.
Hill, one of Trump's most senior aides, said, "There's no Team America for Trump. Not once did I see him do anything to put America first. Not once. Not for a single second."
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday, "There's no such thing as a minor, middle or major invasion. Invasion is an invasion. Plan A is to utilise every tool of diplomacy. Plan B is to fight for every inch of our land and every city and every village. To fight until we win, of course."
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday announced economic sanctions on Russia, saying Moscow's actions against Ukraine were "a further invasion of a sovereign state, and it is completely unacceptable," AFP reported.
Trudeau was quoted as saying, "We will ban Canadians from engaging in purchases of Russian sovereign debt. And we will apply additional sanctions on to state-backed Russian banks and prevent any financial dealings with them."
Japane Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday that Japan has imposed sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine, including prohibiting the issuance of Russian bonds in Japan and freezing the assets of certain Russian individuals, Reuters reported.
He added that Russia's actions had violated Ukraine's sovereignty and called on Russia to return to diplomatic discussions.
Air India special flight carrying around 242 passengers from Ukraine reached Delhi on the early hours of Wednesday.
On arrival, one of the students pursuing MBBS in Ukraine told ANI, "I was staying far from the border area so the situation was normal there, returned after the advisory issued by Indian Embassy."