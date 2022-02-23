Ukraine Crisis: US Imposes Sanctions on Russia Amid ‘Violation of Int'l Law'

United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday, 22 February, announced that the US was imposing sanctions on two major Russian state-owned financial institutions – VEB and Russia’s military bank – in response to Russia's upper house voting to allow President Vladimir Putin to use the Russian Army abroad to support the Ukrainian separatists.

While announcing the sanctions, Biden commented on the recognition of the independence of two rebel-held areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk in Ukraine and said, "This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Who in the Lord’s name does Putin think gives him the right to declare new so-called 'countries' on territory that belonged to his neighbours?"

Putin had on Tuesday asked the Federation Council to allow the use of the army outside the country to help the separatists. The separatists have been fighting the Ukrainian army since 2014. Putin also said that the Ukraine peace agreement did not exist anymore and it was best if Ukraine dropped the NATO bid and adopted neutrality.

President Biden announced new sanctions on Russia, saying the actions amounted to a “flagrant violation of international law.”