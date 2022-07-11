Japan's Ruling Party Secures Parliamentary Win in Wake of Shinzo Abe’s Death

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe was shot to death on Friday, 8 July.
Japan’s governing Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner scored a major victory in a parliamentary election on Sunday, 10 July, just two days after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
After Abe’s assassination, the last day of campaigning on Saturday, 9 July was carried out under heightened security following a pledge by party leaders to renounce violence, the report added.
