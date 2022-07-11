Japan's Ruling Party Secures Parliamentary Win in Wake of Shinzo Abe’s Death

After Abe’s assassination, the last day of campaigning on Saturday was carried out under heightened security.
Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe was shot to death on Friday, 8 July.

Japan’s governing Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner scored a major victory in a parliamentary election on Sunday, 10 July, just two days after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Early results in the parliamentary race for the Upper House showed Abe’s governing party and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, secure a majority and more in the chamber, AP reported.

After Abe’s assassination, the last day of campaigning on Saturday, 9 July was carried out under heightened security following a pledge by party leaders to renounce violence, the report added.

(With inputs from AP.)

