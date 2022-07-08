Shinzo Abe Shooting: Who Attacked the Former Japanese PM? What Gun Did He Use?

The suspected shooter was detained near the site of gunshots in Nara.
(Photo: PTI/Altered by The Quint)
While giving a speech, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot at in the city of Nara on the morning of Friday, 8 July. A large plume of smoke was visible in the videos making rounds on the internet as Abe collapsed on stage.
While 67-year-old Abe is showing no vital signs and is feared dead, the suspected shooter was tackled by security personnel.
The shooter was identified as 41-year-old Yamagami Tetsuya, who has been arrested for attempted murder. A gun was confiscated from him.
Tetsuya is reportedly a former Maritime Self-Defence Force member, according to The Japan Times.
He is said to be a resident of Nara City, and was believed to be standing 10 feet behind the former prime minister when he fired at him.
While the police had earlier suspected that a shotgun was used, Sasaki Yohei, the head of Japan’s hunters’ association Dainihon Ryoyukai, reportedly said that the weapon used in the attack was a self-modified gun.
He told Japanese media house NHK that the sound of the firing does not match that of a shotgun and that the amount of smoke spread after the shooting is too much for it to be an ordinary gun.
Meanwhile, witnesses had reported hearing a “dry, popping sound”, said the Japanese media report.
NHK quoted the suspect as telling police that he was dissatisfied with Abe and wanted to kill him.
A witness to the attack told NHK that the apparent shooter did not attempt to escape after the shooting. He instead laid the gun down and remained on the spot.
(With inputs from NHK and The Japan Times.)
