Iraq’s Destabilising Political Polarisation: The Cost of Empty Promises

Ejecting militias from cities would force them to shut down their offices, which are used to dispense favors to the local population, recruit fighters, and disseminate pro-Iran regime propaganda.

Again, while Al Sudani feigned support for such a plan before his appointment, execution has fizzled since.

While Al Sudani has given the impression that he plans to empower the Iraqi state, his actions have so far avoided antagonizing pro-Iran Shia militias, whose very existence undermine the state itself.

As in Lebanon, Iraq’s pro-Iran militias are skilled political manipulators and use politics to secure their fate. These militias maneuver to force the election of an executive branch that bestows legitimacy on their existence – without ever questioning their armament or corruption.