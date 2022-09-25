Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Attack Militants in Kurdish Region of Northwest Iraq

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Attack Militants in Kurdish Region of Northwest Iraq

Iran has blamed the Iranian Kurdish dissidents for contributing to the present unrest in the country.
An Iranian soldier stands guard in front of a picture of Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Image used for representation purposes only. 

(File Photo)

An artillery attack was launched by Iran's Revolutionary Guards on the opposition bases of Iranian militant groups in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq on Saturday, 24 September, Reuters reported.

Iran has blamed the Iranian Kurdish dissidents for contributing to the present unrest in the country which was sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, allegedly at the hands of the "morality police." Up to 10 million Kurds reside in the northwest part of Iraq.

The state TV referred to the Kurdish rebel groups in the northern Iraq region as the "headquarters of anti-Iranian terrorists."

Iran also said that Israeli "agents" are based in the region, a claim that has been rejected by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

In a televised statement, the Guards said that the operations would continue to maintain security and punish terrorists for their actions. They further mentioned that the KRG's officials would be held accountable for their legal duties.

Kurdish rebel groups have been repeatedly targeted by Iranian security forces. Frequent clashes in the mountainous border and remote regions have occurred between the security forces and militant groups.

(With inputs from Reuters.)

