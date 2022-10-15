Iraq Ends a Year of Deadlock, Elects New President: Who Is Abdul Latif Rashid?

Iraq's Parliament on Thursday, 14 October, elected Abdul Latif Rashid, a Kurdish politician, as the country's next president, ending a year of political deadlock.

The 78-year-old former minister succeeded Barham Saleh as the head of State after the culmination of two rounds of voting on Thursday, winning 160 votes against Saleh's 99, Al Jazeera reported.

Saleh is said to have walked out of Parliament while the votes were being counted.