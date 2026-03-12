'Can’t Reach My Family': Fear Grips Iranians in Delhi as US Intensifies Strikes

“I’ve been studying in India for eight months. It’s the longest I’ve ever stayed away from my family,” says Alra, a 22-year-old Iranian student who's pursuing a degree in pharmacy at a college in New Delhi.

For the past 10 days, Alra has been anxiously waiting for any sign that her family back home in Tehran is safe amid the US-Israeli attacks across Iran, in which hundreds of people have been killed.

One of the last messages Alra received was from her mother, who sent her a short voice note on WhatsApp on 27 February, shortly after reports of an attack on a girls’ school in southwestern Iran. The voice note described explosions, power cuts, and shortages of essential supplies.

Soon after, when the news of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's assassination broke, Alra panicked.