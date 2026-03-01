'US-Israel Strikes on Iran Have Left Me Trapped, My Medical Dream Slipping Away'

Two years ago, I left Magam in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir with a suitcase full of books and my parents’ prayers. I was going to Tehran University of Medical Sciences to pursue my MBBS degree.

It was the first time I had travelled so far from home — into a country where the language, the streets, the food, everything felt unfamiliar. I was excited because I could see my dream of becoming a doctor come true. But today, that dream feels fragile.

Since 28 February, life here has not been normal. We had sensed rising tensions for weeks. Something similar had happened in June 2025, and it eventually calmed down.