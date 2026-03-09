If the Iran War Expands, Whose Boots Will Be on the Ground?

Since Operation Epic Fury began on 28 February, US and Israeli strikes have targeted military and security infrastructure and eliminated Ayatollah Khamenei and several senior Iranian Commanders. But Iran has managed to absorb the initial shock and maintain its missile barrage despite heavy US electronic jamming and technological superiority by adopting a doctrine of “centralised planning and decentralised execution.”

The burden of war are increasing not only for those directly involved but also the Gulf States, as well as the wider world. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz which caters for the transit of roughly a fifth of the world’s oil and gas supplies, has nearly come to a halt.

Several of the world’s largest container shipping lines have suspended services, severely disrupting the global energy supply chain and triggering a sharp rise in oil and gas prices. The closure of regional airspace has not only adversely affected travel but has also dealt a significant blow to the broader global economy.