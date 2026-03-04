'I Mourn Khamenei for Karbala’s Legacy of Justice, Far Beyond Mere Politics'

advertisement
I write at a moment marked by profound grief and reflection. As a postgraduate student of Persian Language and Literature at Jamia Millia Islamia, my intellectual formation has been deeply shaped by the study of Iranian history, culture, and revolutionary thought.
On 28 February, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, was martyred at his residence along with several of his family members and advisors. With this, not only the people of Iran, but Shia communities across the globe are in mourning.
A pertinent question, however, arises in many minds: why are Shias across the world grieving so deeply?
The answer lies in our name, our history, and our faith.
The full name of our community is Shian-e-Ali, which literally translates to 'the followers of Ali,' the son-in-law of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). After the Prophet bid goodbye to this world, a dispute over leadership emerged, and Ali ibn Abi Talib was not made the immediate successor to the movement the Prophet had established.
Despite the adversities Ali faced, his followers continued to rally behind him. Even after he was martyred, they maintained their allegiance to his sons, Hasan (AS) and Hussain (AS) ibn Ali. They went on to support Imam Hussain (AS) in Jang-e-Karbala (the Battle of Karbala) on 10 October 680 AD — a battle that took place between Muslim factions.
Even fourteen centuries later, members of the Shia community continue to associate themselves with Ali, Hasan, Hussain, and their companions with the same devotion. Standing against immorality and injustice is therefore not new to us. In this spirit, Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei was seen by many as a leader and symbol of resistance against the injustice in our times.
According to Twelver Shia belief, Imam Mahdi (ajtf) is the last of the Twelve Imams. He is believed to be in occultation by God’s command and will reappear in the end times to establish justice and equity. This belief forms a foundational pillar of Shia theology and is not contingent upon the politics of any particular area.
Imam Mahdi is regarded as a divinely appointed Imam, and his station is understood to be entirely distinct from that of any temporal, human, or political leader.
Within this framework, the Supreme Leader is not regarded as a representative or substitute for Imam Mahdi, but rather as a temporary, custodial authority entrusted with maintaining order and justice during the period of occultation.
Mainstream Shia belief does not hold that the election or appointment of a Supreme Leader brings about the reappearance of Imam Mahdi, nor that any political process can hasten his return. Shia teachings maintain that the reappearance of Imam Mahdi is entirely dependent upon God’s will and a divinely ordained time.
We perceived ourselves as participants in a broader intellectual and spiritual tradition shared with Shias across the globe. Our engagement was not political; it was civilizational, ethical, and spiritual.
It is therefore natural for emotions to pour out. Yet those who do not understand the community often brand its members as anti-national, jihadist, and other such labels. They witness the reactions, but they do not know the story behind them.
In a world fatigued by prolonged conflicts, humanitarian crises, and ideological fragmentation, the passing of a prominent leader raises existential questions: Who will articulate resistance to injustice? Who will embody steadfastness in moments of moral uncertainty? These questions are not merely political; they are ethical and psychological.
The emotional bond many feel — despite never having met him — parallels the devotional connection to Imam Hussain. Historical distance does not diminish moral proximity. In this sense, grief becomes a form of continuity: an affirmation that ethical exemplars remain alive within collective memory.
Within Islamic intellectual tradition, history shows that when oppression intensifies, figures emerge who embody resistance. When such individuals depart, it can feel as though an era has ended. Yet intellectual legacies do not perish with physical absence. Ideas, once articulated and internalised, take on a life of their own.
Thus, the tears shed today are not solely expressions of sorrow. They signify continuity and commitment — a reaffirmation of the ethical principles associated with his leadership. If martyrdom, in Shia theology, transforms death into testimony, then responsibility shifts to those who remain.
Some individuals continue to shape history even after their passing.
And some martyrdoms recalibrate the moral compass of their age.
In that recognition lies both our grief and our resolve.
