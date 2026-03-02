‘We’re Living in Fear’: Indian Workers in Kuwait Amid Iran’s Retaliatory Strikes

Late on Saturday night, as sirens echoed across parts of Kuwait and reports of strikes near Camp Arifjan began circulating, Sadik Khan was at Terminal 1 of Kuwait International Airport. Sadik, who works as an assistant for airport operations, had just completed several exhausting days of work and was looking forward to finally resting.

“I thought yesterday (28 February) I would sleep properly,” Sadik Khan from Uttar Pradesh told The Quint. “I was about to have dinner and then take some rest. But then the strikes happened at the airport.”

Within minutes, what had been an ordinary evening shifted into confusion and fear. Sirens wailed for hours. Workers ran across terminals. Announcements were unclear. Outside, the sky carried the distant sounds of what many described as drones and missiles.