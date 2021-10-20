Gita Gopinath To Leave IMF, Return to Harvard University in Jan

International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief economist Gita Gopinath will return to Harvard University in January, the IMF said on Tuesday, 19 October.

The 49-year-old Indian American economist, who had joined the organisation in January 2019, was IMF’s first female chief economist.

The IMF cited in a statement that the fund greatly values Gopinath’s “tremendous” impact on the IMF’s work.

"She made history as the first female Chief Economist of the Fund and we benefitted immensely from her sharp intellect and deep knowledge of international finance and macroeconomics as we navigate through the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement.

Gopinath will continue to work with the IMF to oversee the release of the fund’s next World Economic Outlook forecasts in January.